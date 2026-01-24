‘He was the best’: Legendary Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz dies at 72, Opeth pays heartfelt tribute

Francis Buchholz, longtime bassist for the legendary rock band Scorpions, has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, his family said on Friday. He was 72.

In a Facebook post shared on Buchholz’s account, his family wrote, “It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer. He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family - exactly the way he taught us,” the post further said.

“To his fans around the world - we want to thank you for your unwavering loyalty, your love, and the belief you placed in him throughout his incredible journey. You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched. With love and gratitude, Hella, Sebastian, Louisa and Marietta,” the post said.

Born in Germany’s Hanover in 1954, Buchholz got into rock at the age of 11 and joined a band as a bass player in high school at 15.

Years later, Buchholz joined Dawn Road with Uli Jon Roth, Jürgen Rosenthal and Achim Kirschning in 1972.

The four band members, along with Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker, went on to form Scorpions the following year.

The musician, who was a part of Scorpions for 18 years, played for 12 albums with the group. From their debut record Fly to the Rainbow in 1974 to Crazy World in 1990, he created some of the most iconic bass riffs.

His riffs were also featured on Scorpion hits like Rock You Like a Hurricane, Wind of Change, Big City Nights and No One Likes You.

Buchholz left Scorpions in 1992 quite abruptly, later revealing that he parted ways because of internal turmoil, legal tussles and to focus more on spending quality time with family.

Following his departure from Scorpions, Buchholz again reunited with Roth for a Europe and US tour in 2005 and 2006.

He also joined Michael Schenker, who was formerly the lead guitarist of Scorpions, for Michael Schenker Group and Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock. The legendary bassist played on the record Bridge the Gap in 2013 and Spirit on a Mission in 2015 by Temple of Rock.

Swedish prog metal band Opeth shared a heartfelt tribute to Buchholz on Facebook. “Francis Buchholz has passed away and it is very saddening news indeed. He was the bass player with the most (I suppose) classic line-up of the Scorpions, consisting of Klaus, Rudolf, Jabs, Rarebell and Francis. In the 80’s they were probably my favorite band in the world. I love all eras of the Scorps but got into them through the Blackout album in the early 80’s, so Francis became an idol of mine, just like the other guys in the band. I didn’t know him, and I never met him,” reads the note.

“Many bass players I’ve met are the most modest person in the band, including my own band. They lay down the foundations together with the drummer and stay in the background. In many ways I believe that’s how they want it. Francis seemed to be just like that. He didn’t take up as much space as the rest of the boys from Hanover, but had an unquestionable presence up there,” the band added.

As a group, Opeth members were transfixed with Scorpions’ performance at the Dortmund ‘83 festival that was aired on national television in Sweden that year. “I couldn’t believe I could actually see those guys moving. Feels like these are ancient memories from a different planet now,” they said.

“I want to extend our warmest condolences to the Buchholz family and friends, and of course to the fans of Francis. We’re having a record evening (shocker!) at home this evening, and chances are (about 100%) that there’ll be some Scorpions records on the turntable. Francis Buchholz, rest in peace! Love from Opeth,” they signed off.

Meanwhile, Scorpions is set to return to India for their Coming Home tour after 18 years. The band will perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds, and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC.