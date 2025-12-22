‘Learning how to still be relevant’: Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant on turning 50

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who turned 50 recently, expressed gratitude to friends and family.

Merchant celebrated her 50th birthday on 17 December.

In a note shared on Instagram, Vaibhavi said, “To my Friends…thank you all for being there. I began my journey at 5, learning how to dance, at 17, how to work in films & now at 50…how to still be relevant & do the best I can.”

For her birthday bash, Vaibhavi opted for a blush pink midi dress featuring a sculpted bodice and an oversized bow detail at the waist. The sleeveless ensemble flared into a voluminous skirt, adding a fairytale feel.

Soft makeup and nude pump stilettos rounded off her look.

Merchant’s birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Rani Mukherji, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty.

Speaking about the close-knit circle that attended the celebration, Merchant said, “Each & everyone I invited were all too special to me as they have all been an integral part of my journey.”

“I took this moment to pause, express gratitude & honour each & everyone of you who celebrated my special day with me & my Family. Thank you…Thank you all for being by my side…Will cherish this forever,” Merchant signed off.

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

Merchant marked her solo choreography debut with Dhol Baaje in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The song earned her two National Film Awards for best choreography.

She then went on to choreograph in films like Devdas, Baghban, Fida, Dhoom, Veer-Zaara, Aaja Nachle, and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

She has served as a judge on several television dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 3, Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and Just Dance.