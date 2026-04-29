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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Laura Dern replaces Helena Bonham Carter in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4

Bonham Carter backed out of the project last week shortly after filming began in Cannes, France

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.04.26, 12:02 PM
The White Lotus Season 4

Laura Dern Instagram/ @lauradern

Actress Laura Dern has been cast in a role that was previously set to be played by Helena Bonham Carter in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 4.

Bonham Carter has backed out of the cast shortly after filming began in Cannes, France.

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According to Variety, Dern is not taking over the exact role Bonham Carter was to play, however. Instead, she is playing a new character developed by series mastermind Mike White.

The upcoming season of the Emmy-winning series will also feature Night at the Museum actor Steve Coogan and Black Snow star Caleb Jonte Edwards in key roles. Alexander Ludwig, Marissa Long and AJ Michalka will round off the cast of The White Lotus Season 4, written and directed by Mike White, who also serves as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Mike White serves as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The first season of the HBO dark comedy series premiered in 2021 followed by the release of two more seasons in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

Set in luxurious resorts, each season of the anthology series delves into the lives of wealthy vacationers and the staff who cater to them, exploring themes of privilege, power dynamics and the complexities of human behaviour.

The White Lotus Season 4 will follow a new group of guests and employees at a White Lotus hotel in France over the course of one week.

The third season of the series, set in Thailand, starred Walton Goggins, Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Sam Rockwell, Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger. It received 23 Emmy nominations, including eight acting nods.

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