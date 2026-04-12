Latest ‘SNL UK’ episode roasts Melania Trump, Kanye West with comedy sketch

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live UK (SNL UK) took a swipe at former US First Lady Melania Trump and rapper Kanye West, opening with a sketch that spoofed her recent remarks on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and a controversy linked to the Wireless Festival.

The fourth episode began with actors Jack Shep, Al Nash and Annabel Marlow playing “Never Have I Ever” while enjoying a sunny day in London.

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“Never have I ever kissed two boys on one night,” Shep says, to which Marlow replies: “Guilty”.

The sketch then turned to a dig at the recently cancelled Wireless Festival appearance by West. “Never have I ever accidentally booked a Neo-Nazi to headline a music festival for three nights,” Marlow says.

“Girl, you said you wouldn’t bring that up,” Shep responds.

At that moment, Emma Sidi makes an entrance as Melania Trump, emerging from behind a bush.

“Never have I ever been friends with Jeffrey Epstein,” she exclaims, surprising the group.

She then proposes a game of Truth or Dare. “How dare you accuse me of female friendship with short-haired sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell?”.

“Why do you keep bringing up all the Epstein stuff?” Marlow asks, while Shep adds: “Yeah like, your husband literally started a war to distract us all from it.”

The sketch references a recent statement by Trump in which she denied any association with Epstein or Maxwell. “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” the First Lady had said earlier this week.

The skit concludes with Sidi’s Melania seeking “one last chance” at friendship, claiming she no longer has any “since they all died in a maximum security prison.”

She then offers to play “two truths and a lie”. “I love my new friends, I like poor people – wink, wink – and live from London, it’s Saturday Night,” she signs off.