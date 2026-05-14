Sequel to Aamir Khan-starrer ‘3 Idiots’ currently in pre-production: Report

More than 15 years after 3 Idiots became one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated films, actor Aamir Khan has officially begun work on its sequel, according to reports.

The sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is currently in the pre-production stage and will see the return of the original trio — Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi — reprising their iconic roles, CNN News18 has reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sequel will reportedly feature a major time leap, with the story revisiting the characters at a different stage in life from where the original film left off. However, the timeline of the sequel remains unclear, with uncertainty over whether the events will unfold before or after the story of the first film.

As per reports, only Aamir currently knows the exact direction of the storyline. Hirani, who helmed the original film, is also reportedly returning to direct the sequel.

Aamir recently confirmed the development of the sequel in an interview with Amar Ujala: “Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful”.

He added that while the screenplay needs further work, the core idea stands out. “It’s unusual, with the same humour as the first film, and follows the characters 10 years later.”

Adapted from Five Point Someone by Chetan Bhagat, 3 Idiots released in theatres on December 25, 2009. The film revolved around three engineering students navigating academic pressure and friendship in India’s education system.

Among Aamir Khan’s most celebrated films, 3 Idiots featured the actor as Rancho and went on to attain cult status.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films, the film also featured Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Achyut Potdar in pivotal roles.

The film won three honours at the 57th National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film, and became the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office.

Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R. S. Prasanna.