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regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 May 2026

‘Lord of the Rings’ director Peter Jackson bats for use of AI in films, but with a condition

‘I don’t dislike it at all,’ said the Oscar-winning filmmaker adding that it was acceptable as long as actors’ likenesses were used with permission

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.05.26, 02:41 PM
Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Festival de Cannes

Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson has said he is not opposed to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking, describing the technology as no different from other forms of special effects.

Speaking about AI’s growing role in cinema, the Lord of the Rings director said the technology was acceptable as long as actors’ likenesses were used with permission, according to Variety.

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“I don’t dislike it at all. I mean, to me, it’s just a special effect. It’s no different from other special effects,” the director said.

Jackson said there should not be an issue with digitally recreating actors if the required rights are obtained.

“If you’re doing an AI duplicate of somebody, like Indiana Jones or anyone else, as long as you’ve licensed the rights off the person who you’re showing, I don’t see the issue. It’s when people’s likenesses get stolen and usurped.”

However, the filmmaker expressed concern that the ongoing debate around AI could negatively affect perceptions of motion-capture performances, such as Andy Serkis’ portrayal of Gollum in Jackson’s adaptations of JRR Tolkien’s works.

Motion-capture technology involves actors performing in specialised suits that record their movements, which are then transformed into digitally animated 3D characters.

“A lot of the current environment, everyone’s so worried about AI… I don’t think a Gollum-type character or a generated character has any hope for winning any awards,” Jackson said.

“Which is a bit unfair, especially in the Andy Serkis case where it’s not an AI-generated performance, it’s a human-generated performance 100% of the way.”

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