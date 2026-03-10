Lana Condor’s Lara Jean Covey to make a cameo appearance in ‘XO Kitty’ Season 3

The fan-favourite character Lara Jean Covey, played by Lana Condor in the Netflix romcom film franchise To All The Boys’ is set to appear in a cameo role in the upcoming series XO Kitty Season 3, as seen in the trailer dropped by the streamer on Monday.

“If you need me, I’ll be replaying this XO, KITTY trailer and overanalysing every frame,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

The upcoming season will continue Kitty’s (Anna Cathcart) story as she enters her senior year at Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), where she intends to solidify her relationship with Min Ho and reconnect with family. However, unexpected revelations and new, challenging obstacles threaten her carefully planned, final year of high school.

Much to the surprise of fans, Kitty’s elder sister Lara Jean is going to appear in a few episodes. As per the trailer, Lara Jean will visit her sister in Seoul, while the latter is going through a messy phase of her life.

The first instalment of XO, Kitty, set in South Korea, premiered on Netflix in 2023. It is a spin-off of the To All the Boys film series, which is itself an adaptation of Jenny Han's book trilogy, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

XO, Kitty made history as the first Netflix television series to be spun off from a Netflix original film. The show centres on Kitty Song Covey, who moves to South Korea to attend KISS, the same school her late mother attended. She hopes to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young), but discovers family secrets along the way.

XO, Kitty Season 2, released in January 2025, continues to explore Kitty’s love life as she begins a new semester at KISS. She also comes out as bisexual, as she develops feelings for her classmates Yuri (Gia Kim) and Min-ho (Sang Heon-lee).

In Season 2, Noah Centineo reprised his role as Peter Kavinsky from the To All the Boys film franchise as a cameo. The emotional reunion of Peter and Kitty was a nostalgic nod to the beloved film series, where the latter played matchmaker for Peter and her sister, Lara Jean.

Actresses Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim and Christine Hwang are set to join the upcoming instalment.