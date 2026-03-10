BTS’s much-anticipated comeback tour in India this April? There’s a twist

Good news for the BTS ARMY! The K-pop sensation will be on view in India with their comeback Arirang concert in Goyang, South Korea, set to be screened live across Indian theatres on April 11 and April 18, the multiplex chain PVR announced on Monday.

“ARMY, this one's for you. BTS World Tour | Arirang Live Viewing. Experience the magic of BTS, LIVE on the big screen. April 11 & April 18 | In Cinemas Near You,” PVR Cinemas wrote on Instagram.

BTS is set to kick off their world tour in Goyang on April 9 with scheduled stops in major cities across the world, including Los Angeles, London, Chicago, Sydney and Santiago.

They will also perform across major Asian hubs, with tour stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore. However, the band has given India a miss, leaving several thousand fans disappointed in the country. The band is reportedly set to announce more concert dates later this year.

With India missing from the world tour schedule, memes flew in no time — BTS fans were hopeful that the band would come to India this time around.

Last year, the frenzy started after band member V greeted his Indian fans with a ‘Namaste’ on Weverse and said, “See you next year.” A greeting in Hindi led to a flurry of posts about the band’s possible India tour.

Following the release of their new 14-track album Arirang on March 20, Netflix is set to release a special live show on March 21 featuring the BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, performing songs from their new album.

The band also unveiled the tracklist of their album, which includes titles like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, and the lead single SWIM. Other songs include Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.