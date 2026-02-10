Lady Gaga sings Jigglypuff’s lullaby for Super Bowl ad ahead of Pokémon’s 30th anniversary

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga on Monday sang Jigglypuff’s iconic lullaby during a 60-second Super Bowl advertisement for Pokémon’s 30th anniversary.

Apart from Lady Gaga, the commercial features celebrities like Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Blackpink's Jisoo, Trevor Noah, and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko — all of whom discussed their favourite pocket monsters from three decades of Pokémon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaga chose Jigglypuff as her favourite Pokémon. The singer praised the Pokémon’s powerful voice, joking that it boasts an impressive 12-octave vocal range — a playful nod to both her own vocal prowess and Jigglypuff’s reputation.

For comedian and TV host Trevor Noah, the campaign stirred up pure nostalgia. He named Psyduck as his favourite Pokémon, recalling long hours spent playing the original video games and watching the anime growing up.

Psyduck is a character with the potential to “change the world using its mind,” Noah says during the commercial, sharing his love for the Pokémon’s offbeat energy that fans have admired for years.

Blackpink star Jisoo picked Eevee as her favourite Pokémon. Explaining her choice, Jisoo said that she relates to Eevee’s unique ability to adapt to any environment and evolve into eight different forms — a characteristic that resembles her own versatility as an artiste.

Not just singers and comedians, the campaign brought together a wide range of global stars, including Formula One driver Charles Leclerc, who chose Arcanine.

Leclerc shared that he’s drawn to Arcanine’s defining traits — its speed, strength and unwavering loyalty — qualities that mirror his own approach on the racetrack.

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan revealed that Luxray is her favourite Pokémon, quipping that she relates to its love for sleep — a trait she says they clearly share.

Rapper Young Miko went with Gengar for its mischievous streak, while footballer Lamine Yamal picked Zygarde, highlighting the Pokémon’s sheer power.

Previously, to mark the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Katy Perry teamed up with The Pokémon Company for a new song and music video featuring Pikachu. The release was part of Pokémon 25: The Album, a special project that also included tracks from artists such as Post Malone and Vince Staples.

The franchise’s official birthday — known as Pokémon Day — is celebrated on February 27. With Pokémon Lego sets coming up later this month and life-simulator game Pokémon Pokopia releasing in March, 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for fans. An upcoming strategy video game, Pokémon Champions, is also currently in the pipeline.