‘Contraceptive for creativity’: Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘milking’ ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Comedian Kunal Kamra has slammed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, accusing him of exploiting the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent (IGL) for attention.

Kamra’s outburst came after Allahbadia took to X to lament about losing followers in the aftermath of the IGL controversy last year.

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Allahbadia wrote, “It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken.”

He added that at a time when his team was seeking clarity on future steps, he was reminded of a couplet by poet Kabir reflecting resilience.

“A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding,” he said.

Responding to the tweet, Kamra accused Allahbadia of causing harm to the comedy community through his remarks and criticised his conduct.

“The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you are. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn’t even care to understand that side,” Kamra wrote.

“Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque, lower your gaze and be very ashamed. You’re a contraceptive for creativity, stop milking this and go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing,” he added.

Kamra also said that more than 30 artists, including himself, were summoned by authorities for appearing on the show.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Allahbadia during an episode of India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The episode featured several content creators, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija.

The row began after Allahbadia made comments related to parents and sex during the show. Although the episode was subsequently taken down, clips circulated widely on social media, triggering backlash and multiple complaints from across the country.

The issue escalated beyond social media and reached Parliament, where concerns were raised about online content regulation. Police cases were later registered against several individuals associated with the show, and all episodes were removed from the streaming platform.