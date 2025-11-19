Kumal Kemmu set to play a single parent in Netflix’s new comedy series ‘Single Papa’

Bollywood actor-director Kunal Kemmu is set to headline Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama, Single Papa, co-starring Prajakta Koli, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Netflix also dropped the first-look poster of the comedy series in the announcement post.

“Chhota packet, aur bohot bada dhamaka. Gehlot parivaar ke kalesh mein aapka swagat hai. Watch Single Papa, out 12 December, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, the series follows the story of Gaurav Gehlot, aka GG, played by Kunal Kemmu.

“His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human. Bursting with flavour, heart, and the unmistakable energy of the Great Indian Family, Single Papa premieres 12 December, only on Netflix,” reads the official synopsis of the show.

“Single Papa shows the messy, colourful chaos that makes a family special… Playing Gaurav made me laugh, cry… I’m excited for everyone to meet my cute baby and join this joyride with my Great Indian Family,” Kemmu said in a statement.

The series also stars Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza, who are supposedly set to play the parents of Kemmu’s character.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari director Shashank Khaitan, who is one of the show runners of Single Papa, said, “I’m beyond thrilled to team up with Netflix again, but this time, going back to my roots with a light, warm, family entertainer! Single Papa is pure fun and all heart… complete with an unexpected dad, a whole lot of chaos, and an adorable baby… who will steal every heart.”

Single Papa is set to premiere on 12 December.