‘Words are not enough’: Kriti Sanon is emotional after her ‘little one’ is married

Actress Kriti Sanon is overwhelmed with emotions after her sister, Nupur Sanon’s wedding. Nupur recently tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben at Udaipur.

Sharing moments from the wedding on Instagram, Kriti wrote, “Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married.”

The photos offer glimpses into the various rituals from the wedding festivities, including the mehendi and the couple’s Christian and Hindu marriage ceremonies.

Looking back on the moment she first held her little sister at the age of five, Kriti shared, “From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.”

Speaking about her bond with Stebin Ben and welcoming him to the Sanon family, Kriti shared that he has been a part of their family for over five years and that their relationship has only grown stronger with time.

“I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me.”

“P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you’re gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter, but I’m happy you’ll be spreading joy in 2 houses now. Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back,” Kriti signed off.

Reacting to the post, mother Geeta Sanon wrote in the comments section, “What do I worry about when I have children like you @kritisanon, @nupursanon, @stebinben !!Love you all. Shall always wait for you Nupur at chai time, for our usual gossip sessions. Always remember’ Dil tu Jaan tu ….’.

Nupur has acted in the 2023 Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao and a music video for B Praak. In 2024, Nupur launched her fashion brand, Label Nobo, which offers bohemian-style Western wear and ethnic outfits.

Stebin is a playback singer and live performer, known for his romantic songs like Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq and Sahiba.

His other popular tracks include Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Afsos Karoge, Ishq Tera, and Dhokha.

Kriti was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush.