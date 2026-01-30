98th Oscars to feature live performances of only two Best Original Song nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has said that only two of this year’s best original song nominees will be performed live during the 98th Academy Awards on March 15. The Academy cited time constraints for the decision.

In a letter sent to all music nominees and obtained by Variety, the Academy said the best original song category will remain part of the broadcast even as live performances are limited to Golden from the animated musical KPop Demon Hunters and I Lied to You from the vampire drama Sinners.

The remaining nominees will not have their songs performed live. These include Diane Warren’s Dear Me from the documentary Diane Warren: Relentless, Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner’s title song from Train Dreams, and Sweet Dreams of Joy by Nicholas Pike from Viva Verdi!.

“This year, the best original song nominees are being treated with the same care, storytelling focus and intention as the other awards categories — all of which will be included on the show,” the letter said.

According to the Academy, each nominated song will be introduced through a custom-produced segment built from footage of the film it was written for, intended to place each song in its cinematic context. Where appropriate, the segments may also include behind-the-scenes material highlighting the songwriting process and creative intent.

The producing team also said nominees will receive additional promotional support across the Academy’s official social media platforms.

Sources told Variety that staging live performances for all five nominees would add roughly 25 minutes to the telecast. The Oscars are contractually set to run three hours and 30 minutes and will include 24 competitive categories this year, including the newly added casting Oscar. P

Producers said accommodating five musical performances would require cutting other planned moments from the show. Those runtime pressures are expected to ease once the Oscars move off broadcast television and onto YouTube beginning in 2029.

“Given the limited time within the broadcast, the addition of our casting Oscar and a desire to create a fast-paced, entertaining and cohesive show, the live performance focus will be concentrated on two musical moments this year, ‘Sinners’ and ‘KPop Demon Hunters,'” the letter said. “Your work is an integral part of our cinematic ecosystem, and we so look forward to honoring it on the show.”

The letter was signed by executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, along with producer Taryn Hurd, Variety reported.

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on March 15 and will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.