Monday, 17 November 2025

‘I am honoured’: Keerthy Suresh on being appointed UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.11.25, 10:50 AM
Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh Instagram

UNICEF India has appointed actress Keerthy Suresh as its new Celebrity Advocate.

The National award-winning actress will lend her voice and influence to advance children’s and adolescents’ mental health and well-being, along with other key child rights priorities, helping to build greater awareness and action for every child, a press release said.

Expressing gratitude, Suresh said, “Children are our greatest responsibility and our greatest hope. I have always believed that nurturing, loving care builds the foundation for children to develop the social and emotional skills they need to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives.”

“I am honoured to join hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness and inspire action so that every child, regardless of background or ability, can thrive,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who earlier served as a Celebrity Advocate, has now been appointed a National Ambassador for UNICEF India.

Besides Kareena, UNICEF India has also appointed its first-ever Youth Advocates, who are peer leaders and champions on issues like climate action, mental health, innovations and Girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The four advocates are Gauranshi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh on right to play and disability inclusion; Kartik Verma from Uttar Pradesh on climate action and child rights advocacy; singer Nahid Afrin from Assam on mental health and early childhood development; and Vinisha Umashankar from Tamil Nadu is a budding innovator and STEM pioneer.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said she is delighted to welcome Keerthy Suresh as the Celebrity Advocate.

“Her profound connection with audiences provides a powerful and inspiring platform to advocate for children’s rights and well-being. As UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate, she brings passion and influence to our shared mission to reach every child, every young person - especially the most vulnerable - with the quality support and services they need to be safe, healthy and equipped to pursue their dreams,” McCaffrey added.

On the work front, Suresh will be next seen in the JK. Chandru’s Revolver Rita alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil and Redin Kingsley.

