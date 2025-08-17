Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Dhumketu’ starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly inching towards Rs 10-crore mark after Day 3

Kaushik Ganguly’s Dhumketu, starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in the lead roles, is inching towards the Rs 10-crore mark at the box office at the end of three days in theatres, as per the makers.

Dhumketu earned Rs 2.12 crore nett on Thursday and Rs 3.02 crore nett on Friday, as per Dev’s production banner, Dev Entertainment Ventures. With an additional Rs 1.87 crore nett on Day 3, the total collection of the film now stands at to Rs 7.01 crore nett.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the official handle of Dev Entertainment Ventures wrote, “Dhumketu is rewriting Box Office history”.

After being shelved for almost a decade following a fallout between its co-producers — Dev and Rana Sarkar — Dhumketu hit theatres in West Bengal on August 14.

The film has been performing well at the box office, registering the highest-ever opening day collection for a Bengali film (Rs 2.18 crore nett), and the highest single-day collection for a Bengali film (Rs 3.02 crore nett on Day 2). It reported more than 300 housefull shows on Day 3, as per the makers.

Also featuring Rudranil Ghosh, Dulal Roy, Alokananda Roy, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Dhumketu clashed with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.

Dhumketu is set for a national release on August 22.