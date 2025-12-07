‘Trudaddy launch’: Katy Perry makes relationship with Justin Trudeau Instagram official

Pop star Katy Perry on Saturday shared a series of pictures with Justin Trudeau from their Japan trip, making her relationship with the former Canadian prime minister public on social media.

“Tokyo times on tour and more,” Perry captioned the set of pictures and videos on Instagram.

One of the pictures shows Perry and Trudeau posing for a selfie, while a couple of videos show them eating together and sharing wholesome moments at an art exhibition.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the duo. “TRUDADDY LAUNCH,” wrote one of them. “The way they look at each other in the 4th slide,” another commented. “I just know that Justin is the new MINISTER of her Heart and we are SO HAPPY FOR THAT,” came another comment.

Rumours of a romance between Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, began in July this year, after the two were spotted dining together at Le Violon, a local restaurant in Montreal’s Le Plateau neighbourhood.

Since then, they have been spotted several times together, including Perry’s Lifetimes Tour and a cabaret show in Paris where they made their first public outing as a couple.

Earlier this week, Trudeau and Perry joined former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, for lunch in Tokyo.

“Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone,” Trudeau wrote on X.

Following months of rumours and speculation about the couple’s relationship, this visit also marked the first time Perry accompanied Trudeau at a political meet.