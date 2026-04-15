Kartik Aaryan’s fantasy comedy ‘Naagzilla’ release postponed to 2027: Reports

Kartik Aaryan’s next fantasy drama film Naagzilla, which was earlier set to release in August, has been reportedly postponed to February 2027, aiming for the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Supported by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film was initially scheduled for release on August 14. The new date is believed to be a strategy to avoid a box office clash with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2, which is also expected to come out around that time.

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Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is a fantasy comedy that will feature Kartik in a half-human, half-snake avatar.

Naagzilla follows a mystical being from Naag Lok as it faces an unprecedented threat, blending ancient serpentine legends with modern chaos in the first chapter of a high-concept creature comedy trilogy.

“The first chapter in a high-concept creature comedy trilogy, where ancient serpentine legends intertwine with modern chaos, a mystical being emerges from Naag Lok to confront an unprecedented threat, marking the beginning of an epic saga,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Further details about the film are still under wraps.

Kartik was recently seen in Sameer Vidwans’ Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Also starring Ananya Panday, the film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Kartik also has Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled romance musical drama, co-starring Sreeleela, in the pipeline.