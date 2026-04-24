Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela’s yet-to-be-titled film schedule on track, says Anurag Basu

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently filming for Anurag Basu’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, with the shoot progressing as planned, the director confirmed in a statement.

The film had sparked rumours about potential delays, but Basu dismissed those concerns, assuring that the shoot has been progressing as planned.

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“We are very much on schedule and the shoot is progressing well. It's a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended,” Basu said in a statement.

Basu is known for films such as Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos and Metro... In Dino.

The upcoming film marks Kartik’s first on-screen collaboration with Sreeleela.

In March, pictures of Aaryan arriving at the shoot location in Dooars’ Chalsa region went viral on social media. He sported a light grey jacket over a white t-shirt and jeans in the photos.

Back in February, Kartik shared a teaser of the upcoming film featuring Sreeleela. However, the title wasn’t revealed. The video introduced Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Kartik’s love interest in the upcoming film. It shows Kartik in a rugged avatar, with long hair and beard. He appears as a rockstar, who plays the guitar and croons the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a crowd.

In the next scene, Sreeleela and Kartik are seen riding a bike. We also see them sitting outside a cabin in the woods as Kartik plays the guitar and Sreeleela rests her head on his shoulder. Another scene shows them spending time together on top of a trailer.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam Chakraborty, with production by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to release later this year. Further details about the film’s cast are kept under wraps.