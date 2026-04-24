NCB warns Indians on Maldives drug laws, flags life term and death penalty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a strong warning to Indian nationals travelling to the Maldives, cautioning them about that country’s recently strengthened anti-drug laws that now impose life imprisonment and even the death penalty for drug-related offences.

Under the amended Maldives’ Drugs Act, which took effect last month, the country has introduced some of the world’s most stringent penalties for drug-related crimes. The NCB warned that under the new legal framework, “ignorance of the law is not a defence”, and any violation will result in severe judicial consequences.

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“The advisory highlights significantly harsher penalties, even for possession of small quantities of prohibited substances. In cases of large-scale trafficking, the law prescribes the death penalty, subject to confirmation by a competent Maldivian court,” an NCB official said.

The advisory was issued following the recent spike in arrests of foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, in the Maldives for drug offences.

“The high commission of India in Malé has echoed these concerns, urging nationals to strictly adhere to local regulations,” the official said.

The NCB has “strongly” advised Indians to exercise heightened caution at all transit points and international ports. Officials specifically warned against the “good Samaritan” trap, urging travellers never to carry baggage or parcels for unknown individuals as such items may contain illegal substances.

“Travellers are encouraged to maintain constant physical control over their belongings to avoid falling victim to smuggling schemes that could lead to life-threatening legal battles,” the official said.

The advisory has the following points:

Exercise extreme caution at airports, ports and transit points when approached by unknown individuals requesting carriage of goods.

Maintain full control and supervision of personal baggage at all times.