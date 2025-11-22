‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ teaser promises 90s-style romcom in the age of hookups

The teaser of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was dropped by the makers on Saturday to mark the film’s leading man Kartik Aaryan’s birthday. The romcom releases in theatres on 25 December.

The one-minute-34-second teaser opens with the quote, “If you're going to live another week. Live the best week of your life.” Kartik, who plays Ray, is seen flaunting his chiseled abs, while Ananya’s Rumi is introduced as a hardcore romantic who dreams of a “90s ki love story in 2025 ka hookup culture”.

The teaser hints how despite having contrasting personalities Rumi and Ray fall for each other.

Kartik’s co-star Ananya Panday shared the teaser on social mediaand wished “Ray”. “Happy birthday Ray from your Rumi. My gift to you and our return gift to everyone. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW,” she wrote.

“Thank you for all the birthday love… yeh raha Ray ka return gift,” wrote on social media.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously worked with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The film is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari.