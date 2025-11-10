Karthik Subbaraj collaborates with Guneet Monga for new Tamil film

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj of "Jigarthand and "Pizza" fame is set to collaborate with Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment for an upcoming Tamil film.

Sikhya’s credits include India’s Academy Award-winning documentary short “The Elephant Whisperers,” along with “The Lunchbox,” “Masaan,” “Pagglait”, and “Kathal.” The production of the film started on Monday in Madurai. It will also mark the 10th feature for Subbaraj.

The filmmaker said he is excited for the collaboration. “I’ve always admired the kind of cinema Sikhya stands for; it truly aligns with the artistic vision I crave to always execute. Collaborating with Guneet and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, who have built a legacy of meaningful and award-winning films, is truly special and I’m excited that we are going in this together.

"This story we’re creating is something very close to my heart, and I’m glad to have found the right producers for the same. Looking forward to this new and exciting collaboration," he said in the statement.

Kapoor added, "At Sikhya, we’ve always believed in nurturing original voices and telling homegrown bold stories that travel across cultures. Partnering with Karthik feels like a natural extension of that mission. Karthik’s cinema is rooted, inventive and wildly original, yet universal in emotion. He bridges mass appeal and auteur vision with such ease, and I’m excited to be on this journey with Karthik”.

Achin Jain, producer of Sikhya Entertainment, praised Subbaraj and said the filmmaker has a "rare balance of craft and instinct." “Karthik brings a rare balance of craft and instinct; he’s cult and commercial at the same time. His films are unpredictable yet deeply emotional. We’re excited to collaborate with a filmmaker who understands both the pulse of the audience and the heart of storytelling. This partnership reflects Sikhya’s mission to take powerful, rooted stories and express them through a truly global cinematic language," he said.





