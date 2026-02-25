Met Gala to Bafta: Five red carpet appearances where Alia Bhatt had us in awe

Actress Alia Bhatt paid tribute to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe as she made her first-ever Bafta appearance in a custom sequined Gucci gown in London on February 23.

The actress attended the event to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language, pairing her shimmery silver backless gown with a fluffy white stole.

However, this isn’t the first time Alia has dazzled on the global stage. Be it the Met Gala or the Red Sea International Film Festival, Alia knows how to own the spotlight. Here’s a glimpse of her latest ensemble and other memorable fits from the past.

Alia’s look was inspired by the old Hollywood glamour of Monroe, she told Vogue India.

The 32-year-old actress, who is India’s first global ambassador for Gucci, flaunted her loose tresses and opted for statement earrings and ornate rings to accessorise her look, which was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

At the fifth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Alia turned heads in a floral off-shoulder gown, with a floor-grazing trail. The 31-year-old actress received the Golden Globes Horizon Award for her contributions as an artist.

For another event, Alia stunned in a rare archival black Pierre Balmain gown from 1955.

Alia wowed audiences in a metallic sari-inspired ensemble from the house of Gucci at the closing ceremony of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France in 2025.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit comprised a nude base, a plunging V-necked blouse, and a floor-sweeping drape with Swarovski crystals encrusted in a GG monogrammed mesh sari. Nude makeup and minimal accessories balanced Alia’s look on the Cannes red carpet.

Alia sported a Milanesa fur coat from the Famiglia collection at the Milan Fashion Week held in Italy last year.

The coat narrowed at the waist with a chain belt featuring the GG charm. A gold lace slip dress, black pumps, a black Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag and monogram earrings completed her outfit.

At the Met Gala 2024, Alia looked like a dream in a stunning Sabyasachi sari crafted by 163 artisans, paying homage to the year’s The Garden of Time dress code.

Embellished with pearls, crystals and frills, the sari was complemented by an embroidered blouse elegantly tied in a bow at the back.

Alia’s outfit was accessorised with stone-studded danglers and hair ornaments on a dramatic bun, along with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips and blush pink cheeks.