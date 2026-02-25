Barsana celebrates Lathmar Holi with colours, devotion, and Radha Krishna lore

Women dressed in traditional finery playfully hit men daubed in colours with bamboo sticks while they shielded themselves as the town of Barsana, known as the abode of Krishna's consort Radha, celebrated Lathmar Holi on Wednesday.

Rooftops and lanes alike were drenched in bright hues as lakhs of devotees from across India and the world gathered to celebrate the spring festival. Amid chants of "Radha-Krishna", the town was awash with devotion.

1 5 While much of the country awaits Holi next week, festivities in Mathura and Vrindavan are already in full swing(PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 5 pm, women of Barsana stepped out of their homes to play Lathmar Holi with men (huriyars) from the neighbouring Nandgaon town in the ritualised spectacle symbolising divine love and playful banter.

As the men sang to woo the women, they responded with light strikes, which the men parried with sturdy leather shields.

2 5 Women posing with bamboo sticks (PTI)

According to local belief, the tradition of 'Lathmar Holi' can be traced back to the Dwapar Yug, when Lord Krishna and his friends visited Barsana to tease Radha and her companions, who chased them away with sticks.

3 5 Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other(PTI)

On their arrival, the men from Nandgaon were accorded a ceremonial welcome at Priya Kund, where they were treated to sweets, fritters, 'thandai' in keeping with the tradition.

The men then tied their ceremonial turbans and sought permission to play Holi at the Shri Ladli Kishori Ji temple, perched on the Brahmanchal hill.

4 5 People take part in the Lathmar Holi festival celebrations, in Barsana, Mathura(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government organised 'Rangotsav 2026' on a grand scale with cultural programmes and elaborate arrangements. A helicopter showered flower petals on participants and devotees, adding to the festive fervour.

Holi in the Braj region begins on Basant Panchami and continues for about 45 days, with Lathmar Holi being the main attraction.

Nand Baba temple priest Manish Goswami said the bond between Barsana and Nandgaon dates back to the Dwapar Yug and the ritual of Lathmar Holi symbolises affection and reverence.

5 5 Men daubed in colours throw colours at each other during "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple premises in the town of Nandgaon(PTI)

"Today, the entire Braj region is immersed in this spirit of love," he said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the celebrations, with nearly 500 police officers and around 4,000 personnel deployed across the fair area, officials said.

District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the entire fair area has been divided into eight zones and 14 sectors to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

Around 4,000 security personnel drawn from various agencies have been deployed for crowd management and surveillance, they said.

According to the officials, each zone is being supervised by an additional superintendent of police and a zonal magistrate, while every sector is under the charge of a deputy superintendent of police and a sector magistrate.

More than 150 sensitive points have been covered with CCTV cameras, and drones are being used to monitor crowded areas.

A specially constituted "anti-hooligan squad" has been tasked with keeping anti-social elements in check.

Authorities said all officials and police personnel have been instructed to behave courteously with devotees and remain alert while on duty.

Strict action will be taken against any police personnel found absent from their assigned posts during inspections. Misbehaviour with visitors during the festival will not be tolerated, they said.

Surveillance is also being carried out through watch towers set up at 10 locations.

SSP Kumar said teams from the local intelligence unit and volunteers from social organisations have also been deployed in plain clothes.

All outside vehicles arriving in Barsana are being stopped at barricades away from the fair area and directed to designated parking areas. Entry of all types of vehicles into the town has been prohibited, he said.

Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap and Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, Anupam Kulshreshtha, inspected the arrangements and reviewed security preparedness for the festival, the officials said.

RELATED TOPICS Holi 2026