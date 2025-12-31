In pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoy year-end vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra are soaking in the year-end vibes with year-end vacays. Here’s a look at how the stars are wrapping up the year.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoyed a vacation in Lisbon, Portugal, where she indulged in chocolate doughnuts, savoured croissants and visited a local fair. She was accompanied by her husband filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.
Rashmika Mandanna is bidding adieu to 2025 with a getaway to Rome. The actress shared photos of scenic train rides, picturesque locations, and leisurely walks through quaint lanes.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending the new year’s eve with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, at a mountain getaway.
Best friends Mouni Roy and Disha Patani decided to spend the new year’s eve in Goa.
Priyanka Chopra visited New York with daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra.