MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Wednesday, 31 December 2025

In pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoy year-end vacation

Here’s how Bollywood celebrities are spending their new year’s eve

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.12.25, 05:07 PM

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra are soaking in the year-end vibes with year-end vacays. Here’s a look at how the stars are wrapping up the year.

1 5
Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoyed a vacation in Lisbon, Portugal, where she indulged in chocolate doughnuts, savoured croissants and visited a local fair. She was accompanied by her husband filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

2 5
Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is bidding adieu to 2025 with a getaway to Rome. The actress shared photos of scenic train rides, picturesque locations, and leisurely walks through quaint lanes.

3 5
Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending the new year’s eve with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, at a mountain getaway.

4 5
Instagram/@imouniroy

Best friends Mouni Roy and Disha Patani decided to spend the new year’s eve in Goa. 

5 5
Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra visited New York with daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra.

RELATED TOPICS

New Year’s Eve Year-end Vacation Yearender 2025
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE