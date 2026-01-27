‘No saas-bahu drama gonna make me hate VB’: Kangana Ranaut supports Victoria Beckham amid family feud

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham after the latter’s eldest son accused Victoria and David Beckham of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared a clip from the 2007 reality TV special Victoria Beckham: Coming to America, featuring Victoria at a driving license office. In the clip, Victoria is seen acting as if obtaining a license photo is a photoshoot, leaving everyone amused.

“@victoriabeckham getting her driving license (laughter emojis). Look no saas bahu drama gonna make me hate VB. She is so camp, come on, the person who can think of getting a picture for a driving licence is a photoshoot is a real Queen (laughter emoji). #teamVB,” Ranaut wrote.

On January 19, Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, shared a series of Instagram stories where he accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife and planting “lies” in the media to preserve their own “facade”.

The 26-year-old wrote, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.”

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” he added.

This comes after months of speculation about a feud in the family. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” Brooklyn further said.

The statement focuses on David and Victoria’s alleged actions towards Brooklyn’s wife, American actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, who he said had been “consistently disrespected” by the family.

Brooklyn revealed that his parents had tried to stop their wedding, saying that his mother had “cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she [Nicola] was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress”.

He also accused Victoria of “hijacking” his first dance with his wife. When he was called to the stage, his mother was waiting to dance with him, Brooklyn said, instead of his wife. According to him, Victoria danced inappropriately with him in front of guests.

Brooklyn has suffered “endless attacks” from his parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders, he said.

David and Victoria are yet to issue a formal reaction to the statement.

David and Victoria have two other sons and a daughter — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven.