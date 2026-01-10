MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Jana Nayagan’ row: Kamal Haasan calls for transparency in film certification

In an open letter, Haasan said the issue went beyond a single film and raised larger questions about artistic freedom in a constitutional democracy

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.01.26, 02:28 PM
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan File Photo

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Saturday weighed in on the censorship row involving Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, calling for an overhaul of India’s film certification process and transparency from regulatory authorities.

In an open letter, Haasan said the issue went beyond a single film and raised larger questions about artistic freedom in a constitutional democracy.

“India’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy,” he said.

Describing cinema as a collective enterprise, Haasan said delays and lack of clarity in certification affected not just filmmakers but an entire ecosystem of writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors and small businesses.

“When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened,” he said.

The actor-politician also stressed that audiences were capable of engaging with cinema responsibly. “Tamil Nadu and India’s cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect,” the Thug Life actor said.

Calling for reforms, Haasan said the certification process needed defined timelines, transparent evaluation and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit. He urged the film industry to come together and engage with government institutions in a “meaningful, constructive dialogue” to safeguard creative freedom and uphold constitutional values.

“Such reform will strengthen India’s democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people,” he signed off.

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed a single-bench directive to CBFC to grant UA certificate to Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan stayed the order, noting that the CBFC was not given adequate time to respond.

Jana Nayagan, touted as Vijay's last film before he turns a full-time politician, was originally scheduled for a January 9 release.

