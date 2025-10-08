MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty turn belly dancers in new ‘Genie’ song ‘Abdi Abdi’

Bhuvanesh Arjunan’s directorial debut also stars Lisha Chinnu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Quy Truong

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.10.25, 11:35 AM
Krithi Shetty, Ravi Mohan, Kalyani Priyadarshan in ‘Genie’ song ‘Abdi Abdi’

Krithi Shetty, Ravi Mohan, Kalyani Priyadarshan in ‘Genie’ song ‘Abdi Abdi’ YouTube

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Krithi Shetty set the dance floor ablaze with their sizzling belly dance in the music video of Abdi Abdi, the first song from their upcoming Tamil film Genie.

Dropped by Vels Music International on Tuesday, the five-minute-17-second-long video shows Kalyani and Kirthi performing belly dance alongside Ravi Mohan. The video ends with a fusion of Ravi’s classical dance complementing Kalyani and Kirthi’s moves.

Touted as a high-budget fantasy film, Genie marks the directorial debut of Bhuvanesh Arjunan.

The song, composed by A. R. Rahman, features vocals by Mayssa Karaa and Deepthi Suresh, with lyrics penned by Mashook Rahman.

“As an actor, I always try to push and challenge myself to do things I’ve never done before. This song was one of those moments,” Kalyani wrote on X.

“When our director Bhuvanesh told me about it, I was amazed at how nicely he made such a commercial musical piece into a real and important part of Genie’s story,” she added.

Genie also stars Lisha Chinnu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Quy Truong. Details regarding the release date are kept under the wraps.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny.

