‘Don’t turn artists into clowns’: Kailash Kher refuses to sing at an event

Singer Kailash Kher refused to perform on request at an award function in New Delhi, saying such demands reduce artistes to “clowns” and should not be encouraged.

Kher was attending an awards event in New Delhi on Saturday when he was asked to sing a few lines on stage. Declining the request, the singer drew parallels with other professions, saying it would be inappropriate to expect similar on-the-spot performances from individuals in different fields.

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Videos from the event quickly surfaced online, showing Kher addressing the audience and explaining his stance.

“Yahi main badalna chahta hoon, yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui, yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko, sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sir do line aa gaa dijiye, mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye,” he is heard saying in the video.

“Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Voh mat kariye please. clown mat banane dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Artists, Sadhak hote hain, voh aapne mann ke hote hain,” he added.

Kher rose to prominence in 2003 and has since lent his voice to several popular tracks, including the songs Yun Hi Chala Chal, Teri Deewani and Saiyyan, among others.