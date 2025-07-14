K-drama actress Kang Seo-ha, known for ‘First Love Again’, dies of stomach cancer at 31

South Korean actress Kang Seo-ha, known for her performances in K-dramas like First Love Again and The Flower in Prison, has died at the age of 31 after a prolonged battle with stomach cancer, her family said on Monday.

On Monday, a family member of the late actress penned a long note on Instagram alongside a video carrying moments from Kang’s life.

“I still can’t believe it, unnie. Even while enduring such immense pain, you worried about those around you and about me. Even though you couldn’t eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal. My angel, who left us far too soon,” the note reads alongside the video.

“Even as you endured everything with painkillers, you said you were grateful that it wasn’t worse, and I felt truly ashamed. My dear sister, you went through so much. I hope you are only happy and free from pain where you are now,” the note further read.

Born in 1994, Kang Seo-ha graduated from the Korea National University of Arts’ School of Drama. She received significant acclaim in 2012 with her appearance in the music video Getting Farther Away by Brave Guys.

Kang acted in several popular K-dramas, including First Love Again, The Flower in Prison, Through the Waves, Assembly and Heart Surgeons.

Her final project, the film Mangnaein, is expected to be released posthumously. Starring Squid Game actress Park Gyu-young and Hometown Cha Cha Cha fame Kim Seon-ho, Mangnaein is set to release in the second half of this year.

A memorial service has reportedly been organised at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital. The funeral procession is scheduled at 7.40am on July 16 (KST), after which Kang will be laid to rest at her family’s burial site in Haman, Gyeongnam Province.