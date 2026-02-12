K-drama actor Jung Eun-woo passes away at 40, his last Instagram post has everyone talking

South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo, known for his roles in K-drama series like Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Bride of the Sun, passed away on Wednesday after sharing a mysterious Instagram post a day before. He was 40.

As per South Korean news portal The Chosun Daily, Eun-woo’s cremation was held at the New Korea Hospital Funeral Hall in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. The funeral procession will take place on February 13 at the burial site Byeokje Sunhwa Won.

Just a day prior to his death, Eun-woo shared a cryptic post on Instagram. “Missed, envied, regretted,” he wrote in the caption alongside photos of himself, Hong Kong actor Leslie Cheung, who died in 2003, and British singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011.

Eun-woo made his debut with the 2006 drama Rounding Off Season 3. He featured in several dramas like H.I.T, Bride of the Sun and Smile Again.

The actor shot to fame as the lead in One Well-Raised Daughter, The Return of Hwang Geum-bok and My Only One.

Eun-woo won the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards in 2012 and the Special Acting Award in the Single-Act Special Drama Category in 2013. His 2021 film Memory: Manipulated Murder is his final work.