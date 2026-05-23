China coal mine blast death toll rises to 90 in Shanxi, rescue operations continue

The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province has risen sharply to 90, with rescue operations still underway and several workers believed to be trapped underground, according to state media reports on Saturday.

The explosion occurred at around 7:29 pm on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County in Changzhi city, where 247 workers were on duty underground at the time of the accident.

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State-run Xinhua news agency had initially reported eight deaths and said more than 200 workers had been brought safely to the surface. However, the toll later climbed dramatically, with no official explanation provided for the sudden increase in fatalities. Earlier reports had put the death toll at 82, with nine workers still trapped underground.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for authorities to "spare no effort" in treating the injured and carrying out search and rescue operations. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and sought strict accountability in accordance with the law.

Xi further stressed that authorities across the country must learn from the accident, remain vigilant on workplace safety, and intensify efforts to identify and eliminate potential risks to prevent major accidents. As China enters its flood season, he also called for strengthened emergency preparedness and disaster relief measures to safeguard lives and property.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang echoed the instructions, calling for timely and accurate release of information and rigorous accountability.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing led a team to the site to oversee rescue operations.

Local emergency management authorities said rescue efforts were continuing and the cause of the explosion remained under investigation. Executives of the company operating the mine have reportedly been detained.

China has significantly reduced coal mine fatalities since the early 2000s through stricter safety regulations and improved practices. However, the Liushenyu mine disaster is among the deadliest coal mine accidents reported in the country in the past decade.