Grammy awardee Miley Cyrus receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday. Here’s a look.

1 6 All pictures: Instagram/ @mileycyrus

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Miley attended the ceremony, surprising her fans in Heidi Klum’s decade-old black Versace dress. The dress has a halter-style neckline with thick, overlapping straps that create a crisscross effect across the chest and torso.

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The 33-year-old singer posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking fans for supporting her two-decade career in music.

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Apart from Miley, the event was also attended by actress Anya Taylor-Joy and Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur Donatella Versace.

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“To everyone I know and love, my friends, my family, my love, thank you so much. I adore you,” the Flower singer wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

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The Grammy-award-winning singer became the 2,845th recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The stars are located at 6930 Hollywood Boulevard on the south side of the street. According to the organiser, around 3,500-4,000 fans gathered on Saturday morning to cheer for Miley.

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The Walk of Fame recognises individuals who have achieved excellence in motion pictures, television, radio, music, or live theatre. Over the years, several prominent figures have been honoured, including Harrison Ford, Marilyn Monroe, Michael Jackson, Tom Hanks and Dwayne Johnson, among others.

On the work front, Miley Cyrus has released her latest song Younger You, which was surprise-released during the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+.