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regular-article-logo Saturday, 23 May 2026

Massive hydroponic marijuana haul at Delhi airport from two Thai nationals

During a physical examination of baggage, officials recovered six vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain hydroponic weed (ganja)

PTI Published 23.05.26, 01:43 PM
Customs Officers at IGI Airport seize weed

The Customs officers at IGI Airport, New Delhi, intercepted two Thailand national passengers arriving from Bangkok by flight no. AI-2356 dated 22.05.2026 after they crossed the Customs Green Channel X/@AirportGenCus

In one of the biggest narcotics seizures at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in recent times, Customs officials have seized suspected hydroponic weed worth around Rs 48 crore from two Thai nationals who arrived from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday.

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

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The two passengers, who landed on May 22, were intercepted after they crossed the Green Channel at the airport, according to an official statement.

"Acting on specific profiling inputs and suspicious travel indicators, Customs officers subjected the baggage of both passengers to detailed examination," the statement said.

During a physical examination of the baggage, officials recovered six vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain hydroponic weed (ganja).

Of the total seizure, four packets weighing around 29 kg were recovered from the baggage of one passenger, while two packets weighing around 19 kg were recovered from the second passenger, officials said.

"The total quantity of the suspected narcotic substance recovered in the case was approximately 47.805 kilograms (net weight)," the statement said.

According to the statement, the seized contraband has an estimated market value of around Rs 48 crore.

"This is one of the highest seizures in recent times at IGI airport, Delhi," the statement added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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