Massive hydroponic marijuana haul at Delhi airport from two Thai nationals

In one of the biggest narcotics seizures at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in recent times, Customs officials have seized suspected hydroponic weed worth around Rs 48 crore from two Thai nationals who arrived from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday.

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

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The two passengers, who landed on May 22, were intercepted after they crossed the Green Channel at the airport, according to an official statement.

"Acting on specific profiling inputs and suspicious travel indicators, Customs officers subjected the baggage of both passengers to detailed examination," the statement said.

During a physical examination of the baggage, officials recovered six vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain hydroponic weed (ganja).

Of the total seizure, four packets weighing around 29 kg were recovered from the baggage of one passenger, while two packets weighing around 19 kg were recovered from the second passenger, officials said.

"The total quantity of the suspected narcotic substance recovered in the case was approximately 47.805 kilograms (net weight)," the statement said.

According to the statement, the seized contraband has an estimated market value of around Rs 48 crore.

"This is one of the highest seizures in recent times at IGI airport, Delhi," the statement added.

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