Tom Hardy not to return for third season of crime drama ‘Mobland’, here’s why

Hollywood star Tom Hardy will not return for a third season of the crime drama Mobland from American streamer Paramount+.

According to Variety, Hardy was not asked to return to the series following on-set issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios and others.

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According to the news outlet, production on the second season has already wrapped, having finished filming in March. A third season has not been formally announced but given the show's success on the OTT platform, it is considered all but certain.

It remains unclear how Hardy's character will be written out of the series.

In Mobland, created by Ronan Bennett and launched on Paramount+ in 2025, Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza alongside the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine.

The show follows the Harrigan crime family headed by Brosnan's Conrad and his wife Maeve, played by Mirren. Considine plays their son Kevin.

Butterworth co-wrote all 10 episodes alongside Bennett.

This is not the first time Hardy has been involved in on-set conflict. He famously fell out with co-star Charlize Theron during the making of Mad Max: Fury Road, with director George Miller later revealing Hardy had to be coaxed out of his trailer.

A book on the making of the film, Blood, Sweat, and Chrome by Kyle Buchanan, described Hardy as “aggressive” during filming.