Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend slams disgraced Marvel actor’s career comeback attempts

Disgraced actor Jonathan Majors' recent attempts at reviving his career have drawn sharp criticism from his ex-girlfriend Maura Hooper. Hooper, who dated Majors between 2013 and 2015, has spoken out against the former Marvel star's public efforts to rehabilitate his image, stating that real change takes more than just a year.

Majors, who was convicted in December 2023 of reckless assault and harassment against his former partner Grace Jabbari, has since been making public appearances, gracing magazine covers, and starring in a new film. In interviews, he has claimed to be a changed man. However, Hooper remains unconvinced.

“The level of anger that I experienced from this man, I don’t know you exorcise that from your life or your behaviour in only 52 weeks,” Hooper told the Associated Press. “People go to therapy for years. I went to therapy for years after Jonathan Majors just to get my mind back”.

Hooper, who met Majors at Yale Drama School, has described their relationship as traumatizing and controlling. She also recalled an incident in which Majors allegedly shamed her for having an abortion — one he had previously encouraged — and told her to kill herself.

Although Hooper and another accuser, Emma Duncan, had made statements about their experiences, their testimonies were ultimately not allowed as evidence during Majors’ trial. However, their allegations remain public. Attorneys for Majors have denied some of their claims, characterizing both relationships as “toxic”.

Despite Majors’ efforts to return to Hollywood, Hooper is adamant that his redemption arc is premature.

“There is a documented history of 10 years of abuse of women where he calls women ‘sluts,’ he calls us ‘fat whores,’ he tells us to kill ourselves,” she said. “When I hear people say, ‘Come on, how come he can’t come back into the fold?’ I don’t know that those people have read this or understand that we’re talking about a pattern”.