Jon Bernthal’s Punisher to headline Disney+ special episode in May

Following his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, actor Jon Bernthal is set to feature in an hour-long special slated to premiere on May 12 on Disney+.

Season 2 of Born Again premiered on Tuesday. Episodes are set to drop weekly except for the second and third, which will both premiere on March 31.

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The special is set in Phase Six of the MCU and takes place concurrently with the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. It is intended to bridge the gap between Frank Castle's recent appearances and his upcoming role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It follows Frank Castle, who attempts to move beyond his life of vengeance, only to be pulled into a new conflict. Leaked set details suggest the involvement of the Gnucci crime family, specifically the villain Ma Gnucci.

Joining Bernthal is Jason R. Moore, who is going to return as Curtis Hoyle.

“Frank Castle returns in A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill May 12, only on @DisneyPlus,” the makers wrote on X.

Created by writer Gerry Conway and artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru, the Punisher is an antihero who made his first appearance in 1974 in The Amazing Spider-Man comic, issue 129. Punisher is depicted as a vigilante, waging a fierce war against crime, after the deaths of his wife and two children, who were assassinated by a mob for witnessing a killing in New York City's Central Park.

Bernthal portrayed Frank Castle/Punisher in the second season of MCU’s Daredevil (2016), the spin-off series The Punisher (2017–2019), and the revival series Daredevil: Born Again (2025–present).

Bernthal is set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Tom Holland. Other MCU characters such as Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Michael Mando’s Scorpion from Spider-Man: Homecoming will also reprise their roles.