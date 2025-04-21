MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jon Bernthal recalls advising Tom Holland before 'Spider-Man' audition

Bernthal worked with the Holland in the 2017 film 'Pilgrimage'

PTI Published 21.04.25, 06:38 PM
Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland in \\\\\\\'Pilgrimage\\\\\\\'

Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland in 'Pilgrimage' IMDb

Actor Jon Bernthal says some credit needs to go to him for helping Tom Holland land his role as Spider-Man as he not only made his audition tape but gave him a small advice.

Bernthal recalled working with the actor for the 2017 film "Pilgrimage". It was during that time the actors made each others audition tapes.

“We did (Pilgrimage) about seven or eight years ago. That was where both Tom did his audition for ‘Spider-Man’ and I did my audition for ‘Punisher.’ We actually made each other’s audition tapes on that film," Bernthal said during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Bernthal said Holland was confident about getting the role and kept saying, "I am Spider-Man", while making the audition. He added it was his advice to include stunts in the tape.

"I gave him the note, ‘Tom, maybe you should run up that wall and do a double backflip and then start the scene. And he was like, ‘Yeah, you think I should do that? That’s not too much?’” "I was like, ‘I don’t think any of these other fools are able to do that,’ and he in fact did that. It’s not that I take responsibility for him, but you know, like a little something." Holland eventually landed the role and appeared in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016).

He starred as Spider-Man in five other films, "Spider-Man: Homecoming", "Avengers: Infinity War", "Avengers: Endgame", "Spider-Man: Far From Home", and "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

