John Mayer to make India debut with Mumbai concert during Valentine’s Week

The much-anticipated one-night-only performance will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on February 11

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.02.26, 12:57 PM
John Mayer

John Mayer File picture

Seven-time Grammy-winning singer John Mayer is set to make his India debut with a one-night-only performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse during Valentine’s Day week on February 11, ticketing platform BookMyShow Live announced on Wednesday.

For those seeking to mark Valentine’s Week differently this year, the show offers an opportunity to experience music that has defined love in all its forms.

Known for his soulful voice and acclaimed guitar work, Mayer has stood at the intersection of virtuosic guitar craft and intimate songwriting, blending blues, rock, folk and pop in ways few artists have achieved.

Tracks like Slow Dancing in a Burning Room and Gravity capture the quiet intensity of love, while Your Body Is a Wonderland remains an enduring ode to affection and intimacy.

Songs such as Love on the Weekend and New Light bring a lighter, hopeful energy, making the evening feel both reflective and celebratory.

Tickets are available to purchase on BookMyShow.

