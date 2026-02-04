‘Was it all a dream’: Resul Pookutty recalls how AR Rahman introduced him to Hans Zimmer

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty on Wednesday shared an anecdote on Instagram, recalling how composer A.R. Rahman unexpectedly introduced him to Hollywood music legend Hans Zimmer during an early-morning video call.

In his post, Pookutty said he received a call from Rahman around 3.30 am, describing the composer as “beaming with energy” and in high spirits, possibly after completing a performance or a scoring session.

Rahman, he wrote, teased him for sleeping before turning his camera to introduce Zimmer, who appeared on the call and greeted him. Pookutty said he was taken completely by surprise on seeing the legendary composer.

“Got a call from A.R. Rahman at 3.30am, beaming with energy, jubilant-probably he just finished scoring something or finished a performance, I'm not sure from the setting. As usual he teased me ”You sleeping(?!?!)” I sat up, rubbed my eyes and what normal people do at this time of the night- said; “Ya Sir” ! “Ok Meet Hans Zimmer” and he turned his camera towards someone with child-like enthusiasm! And there he was, the towering, gigantic creative force of Hollywood in a white T-shirt, saying “Hi” and waving at me,” Pookutty wrote.

“I couldn’t believe the man himself was saying “hi” , that's how my introduction to the real Hans Zimmer was?!!!. I could not control myself. I kept screaming “omg, omg, omg!!!” A True fan boy moment!. It was so embarrassing for me and for him to be introduced to each other in a half naked ‘me’ and in half sleep and daze mode,” the sound designer added.

According to Pookutty, a person present with Rahman joked that the composer had a habit of waking people up at odd hours to introduce them to others, a remark that drew laughter from Rahman.

“I didn’t sleep after that and was still wondering-was that all a dream?! Thank you AR for giving me this lifetime memory but this was not how you were supposed to introduce me to Hanszi! Naughty AR,” he signed off.

Pookutty won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire (2008), while Rahman won two Oscars for the film’s original score and song. Hans Zimmer is one of Hollywood’s most celebrated composers, known for his work on films such as The Lion King, Inception and Dune.

Rahman and Zimmer are set to collaborate as composers for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.