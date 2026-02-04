‘Life’s been cruel lately’: Arjun Kapoor opens up about his struggles on mother’s birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday said “life has been cruel lately” and he wished to see his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor “soon again”.

Kapoor opened up about challenges he is facing in life in an Instagram post on his late mother’s birth anniversary. Sharing a throwback monochrome collage of himself with his mother, Arjun reflected on the lessons she taught him and the strength she gave him to face life’s challenges.

“I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all,” he wrote.

“We will ride it out together U & I. I’ll see u again soon and we will celebrate ur bday together someday…Your loving son,” Arjun signed off.

Mona was married to film producer Boney Kapoor from 1986 to 1996. She passed away at the age of 48 after losing her battle with cancer on this day in 2012.

Reacting to the post, actress Genelia Deshmukh wrote in the comments section, “All will be good Arjun. You have your own special angel always looking after you.”

Arjun’s alleged ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora, his half sister Janhvi Kapoor, and Ki and Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

Veer Pahariya, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueliene Fernandez also sent their love to Arjun.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband ki Biwi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. He will next be seen in Anees Bazme’s No Entry 2.