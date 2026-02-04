‘Kohrra’ actor Barun Sobti to headline Onir’s upcoming film ‘Tumhari Khushboo’

Actor Barun Sobti is set to feature in an upcoming film Tumhari Khushboo, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Onir.

Written by Ravi Asrani, the film is produced by Impulse Mumbai, a volunteer-based collective group that promotes awareness around sexual wellness (HIV/STIs), mental health, substance use, and equity, advocacy and activism within the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also stars Shashi Bhushan, a visually impaired actor who portrays a queer character. Set in Mumbai, Tumhari Khushboo revolves around Sunil, a visually impaired masseur, and Kamran, his sports-teacher client.

Onir said it is the first time he has worked on a story that “brings together queerness and disability”. “This film is very special to me...The film drives a deeper message around safer sexual wellness and empathy. It is important to bring such stories to the fore that remind us that love, desire, and vulnerability belong to everyone," he said in a statement.

Praising the cast, Onir added, “Shashi is a remarkable actor and a gifted musician, and his talent organically became part of the film during our workshops. Barun brings a striking depth to Kamran, a character who experiences love while also confronting his own internal prejudices."

“Our work has always centred on creating safe, affirming spaces around sexual wellness, mental health, substance use, and equity within the LGBTQIA+ community. His Fragrance reflects those very values. It is a gentle yet powerful reminder that queer lives exist at many intersections, and that visibility, empathy, and honest storytelling are essential to building a more harmonious society,” Bismaya Kumar Raulo, program manager of Impulse India, said.

Sobti will, meanwhile, reprise his role as cop Amarpal Garundi in the second season of Netflix crime thriller Kohrra, set to drop on the streamer later this month.