‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Season 2 trailer shows new Titan bigger than Godzilla and Kong

A Titan bigger than Godzilla and Kong is set to wreak havoc in Season 2 of the Apple TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, shows a trailer dropped by the streamer on Tuesday.

The two-minute-41-second-long trailer picks up after the events of Season 1, leaving the fate of Titan tracker agency Monarch and the world at odds. It shows Anna Sawai’s Cate Randa bearing the consequences of opening the rift that let the gigantic monster out. “I pressed the button,” she says, “I let the genie out of the bottle.”

The “genie” here is a mythical Titan that rises from the sea and begins destroying everything in its way. It takes an ominous turn as Kurt Russell’s Lee Shaw asks, “What’s next?” Tom, played by Joe Tippet, answers curtly, “Consequences.”

The twist in the tale comes when Shaw tells others that they need another monster — or two — in order to destroy the Titan. “We need Kong. And Godzilla,” he says.

Season 2 of the monster television series is slated to premiere on Apple TV on February 27.

“Based on the Monsterverse from Legendary, this dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives,” reads the description of the video on YouTube.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters stars Russell and his real-life son Wyatt Russell opposite Sawai, Tippett, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto and Anders Holm.

Guest stars joining the second instalment include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

The series is executive produced by Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman and Lawrence Trilling. Trilling has directed four episodes along with Andrew Colville, who penned two episodes and also serves as executive producer.

Black is the showrunner for Season two. It is executive produced by Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita through Toho Co., Ltd., the company that owns the Godzilla character.