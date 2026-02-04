UK immigration upgrades digitally with eVisas, scrapping the old physical system

The UK immigration system is switching from physical visas to eVisas.

Starting February 25, visitors to the UK will receive an eVisa instead of a vignette (sticker) in their passports. Applicants will still need to visit a Visa Application Centre (VAC) for an appointment and submit their passports for identity verification, but passports will be returned the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With an eVisa, people only need to attend the VAC once to confirm their identity... The VAC returns the passport during this appointment. This is more convenient as they don’t need to return later to collect a visa vignette sticker,” a representative of UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) told Metro on Tuesday.

Travel operators welcomed the move, expecting it to reduce visa processing times and offer more flexibility for travellers.

“The UK immigration system is going digital. From February 25, 2026, visitors to the UK who need a visa will get an eVisa only,” UKVI said.

An eVisa is a digital record of a person’s identity and immigration status, including visa type or indefinite leave to remain (settlement) in the UK. It also reflects the conditions of the status, such as permission to work or study.

Under the old system, applicants had to first apply online via the official GOV.UK website, select the correct visa type (tourist, student, skilled worker, or another category) and pay the visa fee. They then booked a mandatory biometric appointment at a VFS Global centre. At the appointment, the passport and supporting documents were submitted. Decisions were usually issued within three weeks for tourist visas.

Asked about the benefits of the digital transition, the UKVI representative said it would “streamline” the application process: “The visa process is quicker and simpler. It is also more convenient — applicants can access and manage their data via their UKVI account anytime. They only need to attend the VAC once. The eVisas are more secure than physical documents and cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with.”

Although UKVI does not track nationality on arrival, the department issued “5,55,468 visitor visas” to Indian nationals in the year ending September 2025, the representative added.

Anil Punjabi, chairman of the eastern region of the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), welcomed the decision: “The biggest advantage is that travellers can keep their passports. If they need to travel to another country, they can do so. Once the UK eVisa is approved, they can check it online and enter the UK from any country.”