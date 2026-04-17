John Krasinski returns to the world of espionage in ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ trailer

John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan reluctantly returns to the world of espionage in the trailer for Jack Ryan: Ghost War, dropped by Prime Video on Friday, ahead of the film’s May 20 premiere.

When an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, Jack Ryan is forced to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce).

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Their combined experience is the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner — razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) — Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest, making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.

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Directed by Andrew Bernstein, the film is based on characters created by Tom Clancy and set in the fictional ‘Ryanverse’.

The screenplay is by Aaron Rabin and Krasinski, from a story by Noah Oppenheim and Krasinski. The movie also stars Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Max Beesley, JJ Feild and Douglas Hodge, with Betty Gabriel and Sienna Miller in key roles.

Bernstein, who served as an executive producer and director from the show’s second season, will helm the project.

Jack Ryan enjoyed global popularity on Prime Video during its four-season run.

The film is produced by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, with Krasinski and Allyson Seeger producing under their banner Sunday Night Productions. Executive producers include John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg, Carlton Cuse and Tom Clancy.