John Krasinski returns as CIA operative in ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’, teaser out

Prime Video has unveiled the teaser for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, a movie adaptation of its hit series led by John Krasinski.

The film marks the transition of the popular espionage drama from streaming to the big screen after four successful seasons, with Krasinski returning as CIA analyst-turned-operative Jack Ryan.

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Set on a global stage, the film is billed as a thriller, with Ryan drawn back into espionage for what is described as his most personal and dangerous mission yet. The project reunites key cast members Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, while Sienna Miller joins as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe.

According to the official synopsis, “In this new film, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking.”

The synopsis further states, “Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.”

Directed by Andrew Bernstein, the film is written by Aaron Rabin and Krasinski, from a story by Noah Oppenheim and Krasinski, based on characters created by Tom Clancy.

Produced by Allyson Seeger, Krasinski and Andrew Form, the film also lists John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg, Carlton Cuse and Tom Clancy as executive producers.

The action drama, also starring Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge and Betty Gabriel, will hit Prime Video on May 20.