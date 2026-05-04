Actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh open to direct another ‘Thor’ film

Kenneth Branagh may have spent the past few years immersed in his Agatha Christie adaptations, but the Oscar-winning filmmaker recently said that he is willing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and direct another Thor film.

Branagh, who directed Thor, recently spoke about why he did not continue with the superhero franchise at the time. In an interview with Business Insider, he said he was ready to take on another film but needed a break due to the demanding nature of Marvel productions.

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He described both filming and post-production as intense, adding that he wanted time to “smell the roses.” He noted that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and the cast were understanding of his decision.

Despite stepping away, Branagh shared that part of him would still like to revisit the character. He revealed he had ideas that leaned towards the tone of Logan, directed by James Mangold, and expressed interest in giving Chris Hemsworth’s Thor a meaningful conclusion. He said it would be “beautiful” to bring the character’s journey to a fitting close, though he acknowledged that Marvel’s long-term plans may already be set.

Following Branagh’s 2011 film, Thor: The Dark World was directed by Alan Taylor, while Taika Waititi helmed Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

After Thor, Branagh went on to direct Cinderella and several Christie adaptations, including Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice, in which he also portrayed the iconic detective Hercule Poirot.