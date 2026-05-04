MGR to Jayalalithaa: South India stars who became chief ministers

Tamil matinee idol Thalapathy Vijay is headed for a landslide electoral victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His big win marks a new chapter in the enduring link between cinema and politics in South India. Over the decades, several film personalities have transitioned from stardom to the chief minister’s office. Here’s a look.

N. T. Rama Rao (NTR)

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N. T. Rama Rao made his debut as an actor with the 1949 Telugu film Mana Desam, directed by L. V. Prasad. Following this, he appeared in Palletoori Pilla (1950) and Raju Peda (1954). He founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982, the first regional party of Andhra Pradesh. He served four tumultuous terms as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh between 1983 and 1995.

M. G. Ramachandran (MGR)

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M. G. Ramachandran made his debut in the Tamil film industry with Sathi Leelavathi in 1936. In a career spanning more than five decades, he acted in over 135 films, majority of them in Tamil.

Ramachandran became part of the Indian National Congress in the late 1930s. In 1953, he became a member of the C. N. Annadurai-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He rose through its ranks based on his popularity as a film star. In 1972, three years after Annadurai's death, he left the DMK to establish AIADMK. He became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in 1977 and remained in power until his death in 1987, leading the party to multiple electoral victories.

J. Jayalalithaa

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Jayaram Jayalalithaa’s debut in Tamil cinema came with her leading role in 1965’s Vennira Aadai, directed by C. V. Sridhar. She starred in numerous blockbusters 1965 and 1973. She joined the AIADMK in 1982 under M. G. Ramachandran and emerged as his political heir after his death. She first became Chief Minister in 1991 and went on to serve six terms, holding office for over 14 years until her death in 2016.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi

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Though not an actor, Muthuvel Karunanidhi was deeply rooted in Tamil cinema as a screenwriter. His first project was the film Rajakumari produced by Coimbatore-based Jupiter Pictures and directed by A. S. A. Sami. The film starred M. G. Ramachandran in the lead role.

Karunanidhi started his political career in 1957, when he was voted to the Madras state legislature. He became Chief Minister in 1969 and served five terms, shaping Tamil Nadu politics over nearly two decades.

Janaki Ramachandran

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Janaki Ramachandran, actress and M. G. Ramachandran’s wife, briefly served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in 1988 for 24 days following his death, becoming the state’s first woman Chief Minister.