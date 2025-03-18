John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ see drop in earnings on Monday

John Abraham’s latest political thriller The Diplomat saw a drop in daily earnings on its first Monday, collecting Rs 1.50 crore nett in India on Day 4 of its theatrical run, according to latest trade reports.

The film’s total collection stands at Rs 14.80 crore nett at the domestic box office, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported on Tuesday.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy. The story follows Indian diplomat J.P. Singh (Abraham), stationed at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. Tensions rise when a woman named Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) seeks refuge at the embassy.

However, The Diplomat was not the only film to see a decline in collections on Monday. Vicky Kaushal-led historical drama Chhaava earned Rs 2.65 crore nett in India on its fifth Monday in theatres, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 565.35 crore.

Chhaava has crossed the lifetime collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, which amassed Rs 553.87 crore nett during its theatrical run across five languages.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta in key roles. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by A.R. Rahman.