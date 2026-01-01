Joe Keery’s ‘End of Beginning’ song rises to No. 2 on Global Spotify chart after ‘Stranger Things’ finale

Following the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 finale on Thursday, the viral song End of Beginning by actor Joe Keery, known for playing the role of Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix series, has risen to No. 2 on the Global Spotify chart with 5.04 million streams.

In the Global Top 50 chart on Spotify, Joe’s End of Beginning currently ranks at No. 2, with the first position held by The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift. These are followed by the K-pop Demon Hunters song Golden, sombr’s Back to Friends and Olivia Dean’s Man I Need.

Joe released the song End of Beginning in 2024 under his stage name Djo.

The track was first released by AWAL (Artists Without a Label) on 16 September, 2022, as the sixth track from Joe's second album Decide. It premiered for the first time during a show in Birmingham, Alabama on 28 April, 2022.

The song found a spot in charts in various countries by late February 2024, including Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

After the song began to gain traction on TikTok, it was released as a single on 1 March, 2024.

End of Beginning is a nostalgic song about the recurring feeling of returning home to Chicago.

Also starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin and Winona Ryder, Stranger Things Season 5 finale is streaming on Netflix.