Australian PM Anthony Albanese backs plan to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from line of succession

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would back plans to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession to the British throne, according to a letter shared by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office.

Last week, a UK official said the British government was considering introducing legislation to ensure Mountbatten-Windsor, currently eighth-in-line to the throne, could never be king following his arrest as part of a police investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles is not only the monarch and head of state in Britain, but also in Australia and 13 other countries.

In the letter, Albanese told Starmer that in light of the recent events, his government would agree to any proposal to remove Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession.

"I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation," his letter said. "These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously."